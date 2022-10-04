Street signs knocked down in Spring Creek

ELKO – Someone has been knocking down street signs with their vehicle in Spring Creek, and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding the culprit.

The vandalism began sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

“During the morning hours of October 2, 2022, deputies noticed several stop signs, speed limit signs and street signs that were damaged in the Spring Creek trailer and housing subdivisions,” the ECSO reported Tuesday. “Upon a closer inspection of the damaged signs, it was determined a vehicle had pushed the street signs over.”

Additional signs were damaged overnight on Sunday and Monday, probably during the late evening to morning hours.

The sheriff’s office has received home surveillance footage from two of the intersections but the videos provided very limited information regarding the vehicle.

Anyone with information on these crimes is encouraged to contact Elko Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300 or Lt. Doug Fisher at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, 775-777-2540.

Signs were found damaged at the following intersections:

100 Tract

Heather Drive / Spring Creek Pkwy

Country Club Parkway / Spring Creek Pkwy

Agate Drive / Valley Bend Drive

Thoroughbred Drive / Lawndale Drive

200 Tract

Berry Creek Drive / Trescartes Drive

Brent Drive / Spring Valley Pkwy

Dove Creek Drive / Martin Ave.

Dove Creek Place / Dove Creek Drive

Edgewater Drive / Dove Creek Drive

Edgewater Drive / Spring Valley Pkwy

Gypsum Drive / Tiffany Drive

Gypsum Drive / Gypsum Place

Gypsum Drive / Gypsum Lane

Hayland Drive / Spring Valley Pkwy

Holiday Drive

Holiday Drive/Cessna Drive

Holiday Drive / Spring Valley Pkwy

Karvel Drive / Holiday Drive

Kimble Drive / Spring Valley Pkwy

Kimble Drive / Merino Drive

Lily Drive

Martin Ave / Valley Vista Drive

Merino Drive

Merino Drive / Westby Drive

Saxon Drive / Bond Drive

Smokey Drive / Smokey Plaza

Smokey Place / Smokey Drive

Spring Valley Pkwy / Spring Valley Pkwy

Tiffany Drive / Elgin Drive

Tiffany Drive

Tiffany Drive / Spring Valley Pkwy

Trescartes Drive

300 Tract

Shadybrook / Springfield Pkwy

Shadypoint Drive

Diamondback Drive / Licht Pkwy

400 Tract

Oak Creek Circle / Palace Pkwy

Oak Creek Plaza / Palace Pkwy

Oak Creek Place / Palace Pkwy

Bronco Drive / Parkridge Pkwy

Palace Pkwy / Parkridge Pkwy

Buckskin Place / Buckskin Lane

Palace Pkwy

Pleasant Valley Road

Willington Drive

Thorpe Drive

Palace Parkway

Pike's Road