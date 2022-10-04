Street signs knocked down in Spring Creek

ELKO – Someone has been knocking down street signs with their vehicle in Spring Creek, and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding the culprit.
The vandalism began sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.
“During the morning hours of October 2, 2022, deputies noticed several stop signs, speed limit signs and street signs that were damaged in the Spring Creek trailer and housing subdivisions,” the ECSO reported Tuesday. “Upon a closer inspection of the damaged signs, it was determined a vehicle had pushed the street signs over.”
Additional signs were damaged overnight on Sunday and Monday, probably during the late evening to morning hours.
The sheriff’s office has received home surveillance footage from two of the intersections but the videos provided very limited information regarding the vehicle.
People are also reading…
Anyone with information on these crimes is encouraged to contact Elko Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300 or Lt. Doug Fisher at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, 775-777-2540.
Signs were found damaged at the following intersections:
100 Tract
Heather Drive / Spring Creek Pkwy
Country Club Parkway / Spring Creek Pkwy
Agate Drive / Valley Bend Drive
Thoroughbred Drive / Lawndale Drive
200 Tract
Berry Creek Drive / Trescartes Drive
Brent Drive / Spring Valley Pkwy
Brent Drive / Spring Valley Pkwy
Dove Creek Drive / Martin Ave.
Dove Creek Place / Dove Creek Drive
Edgewater Drive / Dove Creek Drive
Edgewater Drive / Spring Valley Pkwy
Gypsum Drive / Tiffany Drive
Gypsum Drive / Gypsum Place
Gypsum Drive / Gypsum Lane
Hayland Drive / Spring Valley Pkwy
Holiday Drive
Holiday Drive/Cessna Drive
Holiday Drive / Spring Valley Pkwy
Karvel Drive / Holiday Drive
Kimble Drive / Spring Valley Pkwy
Kimble Drive / Merino Drive
Lily Drive
Martin Ave / Valley Vista Drive
Merino Drive
Merino Drive / Westby Drive
Saxon Drive / Bond Drive
Smokey Drive / Smokey Plaza
Smokey Place / Smokey Drive
Spring Valley Pkwy / Spring Valley Pkwy
Tiffany Drive / Elgin Drive
Tiffany Drive
Tiffany Drive / Spring Valley Pkwy
Trescartes Drive
300 Tract
Shadybrook / Springfield Pkwy
Shadypoint Drive
Diamondback Drive / Licht Pkwy
400 Tract
Oak Creek Circle / Palace Pkwy
Oak Creek Plaza / Palace Pkwy
Oak Creek Place / Palace Pkwy
Bronco Drive / Parkridge Pkwy
Palace Pkwy / Parkridge Pkwy
Buckskin Place / Buckskin Lane
Palace Pkwy
Pleasant Valley Road
Willington Drive
Thorpe Drive
Palace Parkway
Pike's Road