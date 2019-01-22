ELKO – A juvenile student at Elko High School was critically injured last week when he was punched by another student, but charges are not being filed at this time.
Elko County Superintendent of Schools Todd Pehrson said the incident occurred Thursday outdoors on campus and involved two 16-year-old males.
Elko District Attorney Tyler Ingram explained his decision to delay charges in a press release distributed Tuesday afternoon.
“In general, the juvenile suspect is alleged to have punched the juvenile victim which resulted in very serious injuries,” Ingram stated. “While the Elko County District Attorney’s Office is receiving periodic updates on the alleged juvenile victim’s condition, his prognosis is not yet clear. Obviously, we are all hopeful that he will make a full recovery. He and his family are in our thoughts and we wish them the best.”
The suspect was taken into custody but will likely be released Wednesday if no action is taken on the case. Ingram explained that juveniles must be charged within four days under Nevada law, or released.
“With the alleged juvenile victim’s prognosis unclear, I am unable to make fully informed decisions on how to proceed with prosecution at this time,” Ingram stated.
Pehrson did not know the motive behind the altercation.
“I can speculate there were issues,” Pehrson said. “I don’t know any of the details as far as why they came to that act.”
If charges were filed now, Ingram said the most serious offense would be battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.
“In the event that the alleged juvenile victim succumbs to his injuries, jurisdiction may fall within the adult court,” Ingram stated. Prosecuting the case in juvenile court could jeopardize the district attorney’s ability to prosecute the juvenile suspect for homicide if the injured teen dies.
In his release, Ingram quotes the Nevada law behind his decision and explains his reasoning.
“For example, if I make the decision to file a petition alleging battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and the juvenile suspect admits to committing that act or the juvenile court begins to take evidence at a hearing regarding the petition, and the alleged juvenile victim later passes away as a result of his injuries, the juvenile suspect could not be charged with the death of the alleged juvenile victim because it would be an offense based on the same conduct as that alleged in the petition,” he wrote. “That would not be justice for the alleged victim, the alleged victim’s family, and for the community.”
Pehrson said that upon viewing video of the incident, he doubted having law enforcement on site could have stopped it in time.
“It’s unfortunate,” he continued. “I feel for both of the students.”
The district is following all applicable laws and policies, Pehrson added.
“All we care about is the safety of our kids,” he said.
Ingram said although his decision will result in the suspect’s release, he does not believe the public is in danger.
“… [T]he purpose of this press release is to inform the community that I do not have any reason to believe that the juvenile suspect’s release from custody will place the community in danger,” Ingram wrote, adding that he was informed the suspect will not be allowed to return to school.
“The outcome of this incident is horrific and not forgotten,” Ingram wrote.
Ingram said he updated Police Chief Ben Reed, Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza, Elko County School Resource Officers, and the alleged victim’s family of his decision prior to issuing his press release.
