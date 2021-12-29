 Skip to main content
Suspect accused of kidnapping on I-80

ELKO – A Nevada State Police trooper arrested a man on kidnapping and domestic battery charges after his vehicle came speeding up behind the trooper on Interstate 80.

Ronnie D. Turley, 65, was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

According to the trooper’s declaration of probable cause, Turley and his wife had been arguing at an Elko restaurant and were driving back to their camp trailer at Elburz when he struck her on the arm. She wanted to be let out of the vehicle but Turley kept driving at speeds she estimated at 100 mph or more, so she called 911.

The trooper was driving east halfway between Elko and Wells when he heard dispatch relay a report of the incident. As he was listening to the report a white pickup matching the description of the vehicle approached from behind and was clocked at 84 mph.

Turley, who is listed as a resident of Phoenix, was arrested without incident. He was booked into Elko County Jail on charges of kidnapping, domestic battery and speeding 1-10 mph over limit.

His bail was listed at $103,335.

Ronnie D. Turley

Turley
