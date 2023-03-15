ELKO – An Elko man was booked into jail Tuesday on charges related to a Jan. 19 shooting in which two people were injured while driving on the 12th Street Bridge.

Brian A. McSwain, 27, is charged with two counts of discharging a gun at or into an occupied vehicle and two counts of battery with use of a deadly weapon.

Police said the victims were in a white, 2012 Ford Fusion sedan on the 12th Street Bridge when another vehicle, described as a gold or gray in color Acura two-door coupe, was also on the bridge.

Police said the drivers of both vehicles were involved in a dispute that began at a business on North Fifth Street. When they got to the bridge the driver of the Acura fired multiple rounds at the Fusion, striking both occupants.

The driver of the Fusion suffered significant injuries and was flown to a Salt Lake City hospital for advanced medical care. The passenger of the Fusion was treated and released at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.

On the morning after the shooting, police asked that any witnesses contact detectives. A week later they announced that the people involved had been identified and that “Both parties who were wounded in the incident are expected to recover from their injuries.”

Police forwarded the case to the Elko District Attorney’s Office on Feb. 8 and a formal complaint was filed March 2.

According to court records, McSwain fired eight shots into the victims’ car. The driver was hit in the back, and the bullet passed through "several organs" before becoming lodged in his intestine. He required surgery and removal of part of his intestine.

The victim has been arrested at least a dozen times over the past seven years on charges including stalking, domestic battery, and possession of stolen property, according to Elko County Jail records.

A female passenger in the vehicle was struck in the hand.

McSwain’s bail was listed at $200,000. The only prior charges listed against him in Elko County are driving with a suspended driver’s license and failure to appear on a traffic citation.

The shooting follows one in June that police said was a result of road rage. They released a photo of white or light colored four-door sedan that was recorded at the scene prior to the shooting, and described the suspect as a bald, white male adult with a stocky build and a beard. He fired multiple rounds from a handgun, striking the victim’s vehicle multiple times. No one in the victim’s vehicle was injured.

The 12th Street Bridge shooting was the first incident in Elko County this year involving injury or death.

Two weeks later a man was shot to death and a woman stabbed to death in a residence east of Elko before the killer took his own life. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on Hopi Street at about 3:49 a.m.

With assistance from the Elko Police Department, they entered the home and found three people dead in what was described as a murder-suicide.