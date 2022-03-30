Suspect at large in Eureka County homicide

ELKO – The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in a homicide Tuesday evening west of Carlin.

Daniel G. Goodyear, 58, is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

He is known in the Carlin and Elko area but no one should attempt to contact him. Instead, call 911.

Multiple agencies have been involved in the search for Goodyear since a shooting incident was reported around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday at a frontage road south of Interstate 80 about three miles west of Carlin.

“Eureka County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Division of Investigation Major Crimes and other units are still working the active homicide investigation scene,” stated the department.

Elko County Sheriff's Office and the Carlin Police Department also have been involved in the search.

The Eureka sheriff’s office plans to provide an update later this morning.

According to Elko County Jail records, Goodyear was a resident of Spring Creek in April 2015 when he was arrested on a charge of neglecting an old or vulnerable person.

