Suspect competent to stand trial for murder of highway patrolman

ELY – A man charged in the shooting death of a Nevada Highway Patrolman in March was found competent to stand trial Tuesday by White Pine County District Judge Steve Dobrescu.

John Dabritz, 66, of Ely was evaluated after two months of treatment for bipolar disorder, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The mental health evaluation was ordered in April but put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. Dabritz is charged with open murder with a deadly weapon, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, grand larceny of a firearm, and third-degree arson.

White Pine District Attorney Michael Wheable has said he intends to seek the death penalty in the case. His attorney plans to use an insanity defense, the Review-Journal reported.

Dabritz was arrested March 27 in the killing of NHP Sgt. Ben Jenkins of Elko on U.S. Highway 93 and stealing his uniform, firearm and patrol vehicle.

Jenkins had approached Dabritz on the side of the road to offer assistance. After switching vehicles, Dabritz was found more than three hours later north of Cherry Creek.