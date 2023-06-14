ELKO – A man accused of attempting to murder a family member and crashing a pickup into the Elko County Jail building in April is facing an additional charge of stalking that allegedly occurred prior to the other charges.

According to court records, an Elko County Sheriff’s deputy took a report on March 29 that claimed Zachary S. Pawlik, 28, of Elko had made death threats against a man he had a business relationship with. The man said he received text messages from Pawlik on March 26 stating he was going to come to his house and shoot him.

One of the messages said “I’ll kill you in the morning” and another contained an image of a pistol and a dog apparently lying dead in the snow, the report said.

The deputy advised the man to file for a temporary protection order against Pawlik, who was unable to be located.

About a week later, deputies were told that Pawlik had earlier threatened to kill his father as well. His parents were concerned about his mental health and he had moved back in with them.

On April 8, Pawlik was not allowed back in their residence east of Elko so he went to the garage to retrieve personal items. Detectives said his father went to the garage to talk to him, and Zachary asked him for a hug but instead stabbed him with a pocket knife in the lower abdomen.

Detectives said Pawlik fled the scene and was chased by three law enforcement agencies before he rammed his pickup into the main doors of the sheriff’s office/jail building in Elko, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

He was taken into custody and initially booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, felony eluding a police officer, and misdemeanor traffic offenses. Charges of attempted murder and domestic battery resulting in substantial bodily harm were later added to his booking sheet, and his total bail was listed at $161,725.

The additional aggravated stalking charge was filed on June 8, with bail listed at $100,000.