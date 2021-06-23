Suspect fails to appear in court, booked on $100,000 bail

ELKO – An Elko man who police said drove to a trailer court on Jan. 7 and shot two people, one of them fatally, was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear in court on a gun charge.
Austin Himmelman, 30, of Elko has not been charged in the shooting but was jailed on a related charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a category “B” felony.
Himmelman was originally held on $50,000 cash-only bail, but that was reduced to $20,000 bondable by Elko District Judge Kriston Hill.
He was able to make bail with the stipulation of wearing an ankle monitor, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office. The monitor was placed on him by a private company, Smart Detection Monitoring, and he was released on May 25 with the condition that he not leave Elko or Eureka counties.
The Sheriff’s Office does not monitor ankle bracelets placed by a private company.
According to Hill’s Department 1 court calendar, Himmelman had been scheduled to appear in court on Monday for a show cause hearing. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
An Elko Police Department officer spotted Himmelman the next morning at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and arrested him. The jail listed his new bail at $100,000 cash.
Himmelman was originally arrested Jan. 12 in Sparks, five days after police were called to a trailer park off of South Fifth Street where they found a male victim outside of the trailer with a gunshot wound and a female victim inside, who had also been shot.
Matthew Baze, 32, died Jan. 8 in a Utah hospital. The woman had surgery for a bullet wound.
The case is being handled by the Nevada Attorney General’s office after the Elko County District Attorney’s Office cited a conflict of interest. The AG’s office has not stated whether Himmelman will be charged in the slaying.
According to Elko County Jail records, Himmelman was last arrested in January 2018 at an Elko motel for felony trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and violation of probation.
He pleaded guilty to trafficking in a Schedule I controlled substance in May 2018 and was sentenced by District Judge Nancy Porter to three years in prison, to be served concurrently with a previous sentence, and he was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.
Court records show that Himmelman has also been sentenced in Elko County over the past six years on charges of petty larceny, theft, trespassing, possession of a controlled substance, and contempt of court.
He was also sentenced in 2013 for injury to personal property, and arrested 10 times in 2012 on various charges.