Suspect fails to appear in court, booked on $100,000 bail

ELKO – An Elko man who police said drove to a trailer court on Jan. 7 and shot two people, one of them fatally, was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear in court on a gun charge.

Austin Himmelman, 30, of Elko has not been charged in the shooting but was jailed on a related charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a category “B” felony.

Himmelman was originally held on $50,000 cash-only bail, but that was reduced to $20,000 bondable by Elko District Judge Kriston Hill.

He was able to make bail with the stipulation of wearing an ankle monitor, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office. The monitor was placed on him by a private company, Smart Detection Monitoring, and he was released on May 25 with the condition that he not leave Elko or Eureka counties.

The Sheriff’s Office does not monitor ankle bracelets placed by a private company.

According to Hill’s Department 1 court calendar, Himmelman had been scheduled to appear in court on Monday for a show cause hearing. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

An Elko Police Department officer spotted Himmelman the next morning at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and arrested him. The jail listed his new bail at $100,000 cash.