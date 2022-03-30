 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Suspect in Carlin homicide apprehended

  • 0

ELKO – The suspect in a Carlin-area homicide has been located and there is no longer a risk to the public, according to the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel G. Goodyear, 58, was wanted in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday evening just west of Carlin. A manhunt lasted about 16 hours.

Eureka County Sheriff Jesse Watts was preparing to release information on the homicide Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement agencies said Goodyear, 58, was considered armed and dangerous. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office increased patrols around Carlin schools Wednesday morning.

Daniel Goodyear

Goodyear
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
4

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko man gets prison for battery

Elko man gets prison for battery

ELKO – An Elko man has been sentenced to up to five years in prison after striking a man in the head with a walking stick last summer.

Divorces

Divorces

March 11John Robert Perfect III and Valerie Ann Perfect, married May 17, 2008

Man sentenced for damaging vehicles

Man sentenced for damaging vehicles

ELKO – A Spring Creek man accused of attempting to break into vehicles in Elko last summer has been sentenced to jail time and to pay restitut…

Watch Now: Related Video

'Revenge': Russia strikes break eery quiet in battered Mykolaiv

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News