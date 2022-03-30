Suspect in Carlin homicide apprehended

ELKO – The suspect in a Carlin-area homicide has been located and there is no longer a risk to the public, according to the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel G. Goodyear, 58, was wanted in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday evening just west of Carlin. A manhunt lasted about 16 hours.

Eureka County Sheriff Jesse Watts was preparing to release information on the homicide Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement agencies said Goodyear, 58, was considered armed and dangerous. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office increased patrols around Carlin schools Wednesday morning.

