Suspended sentence in child porn case

ELKO – A man accused of downloading child pornography to his Google account was given a suspended sentence in a plea agreement and won’t be required to register as a sex offender.

James A. Rector Sr., 54, of Elko was arrested three years ago on a felony pornography charge after police received a tip from a national task force aimed at protecting children.

Lt. Mike Palhegyi said the Elko Police Department was contacted by the group Internet Crimes Against Children, which reported a local resident was possibly downloading child pornography. Detectives used the tip to obtain a search warrant and seize Rector’s laptop computer.

According to a declaration of probable cause, police received a report from Google Inc. that one of their subscribers downloaded child pornography to their Google account. Police said they viewed images on Rector’s computer of a girl estimated to be about 4 years old being sexually assaulted and sodomized.

Police said no local children were believed to have been involved.

Rector was charged in June 2020 with possession of visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of a person under 16 years of age, a category B felony.

He entered a plea agreement in September 2021. In exchange for dropping the child pornography charge, Rector agreed to plead no contest to principal to abuse or neglect of a child, which also is a category B felony.

On Jan. 11, 2022, Rector was given a suspended sentence of 28 to 72 months in prison and placed on probation for five years by District Judge Al Kacin.

Rector was also arrested in October 2020 on an unrelated charge of domestic battery, and three times in July 2021 on bench warrants and warrants for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

