ELKO – An Elko woman accused of possessing dozens of fentanyl pills for sale has been given a suspended sentence.

Myranda J. Reich, 29, has been arrested a dozen times in the past three years – including four times on drug charges, five times for probation violations, and twice for failing to appear in court.

In her latest case she pleaded no contest to a single charge of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of sale, a Category “D” felony, and was given a suspended sentence of 12-30 months in prison by District Judge Mason Simons.

According to the arresting officer’s declaration of probable cause, Reich was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over Aug. 9 on a traffic stop. A K-9 alerted to the presence of drugs and police said they found one suspected fentanyl M-30 pill inside a small wallet, along with a white powdery substance that later tested positive for cocaine.

After informing Reich that introducing contraband into the jail would amount to an extra charge against her, she reportedly told the officer she had something in her bra. Police said it turned out to be 13.24 grams of methamphetamine.

Reich reportedly told police she had no other drugs in her possession, but a strip search at the jail located a bottle in her vagina that contained 53 fentanyl pills, according to court documents. Because of the quantity, the officer believed she intended to distribute the pills to others.

Her booking information listed a charge of attempting to furnish a controlled substance to a prisoner, but that was not included on her formal charges of transportation of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of sale, or lesser alternative counts.

The transportation charge was dropped in exchange for her no-contest plea on the possession for sale charge.

Reich, who was last booked into jail on Sept. 29, was ordered to be released immediately on Feb. 14. She will be on parole for two years, during which time she is required to complete a treatment program in Reno, not consume any alcohol or marijuana, and not gamble.

According to Elko County Jail records, Reich was also arrested in January 2020 for felony drug possession, February 2020 for possession to sell a controlled substance, May 2020 for two counts of drug possession, August 2020 for failure to follow conditions of a suspended sentenced, October 2020 for two felony counts of drug possession, and in December 2020 for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

In June 2021, Reich pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance and was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail by District Judge Al Kacin.

She was arrested again in November 2021 and in February, April and May 2022 for parole violations, and in October 2022 for failure to appear in court.

Reich was also charged with car theft in February 2022 but that charge was dropped when only one of two witnesses showed up in court.