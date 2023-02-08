ELKO – Hauling 60 pounds of marijuana across Nevada may sound like a major felony, but a California man may end up serving only a few days in jail and paying $233 in fees.

Muhammad Naeem, 33, of Inglewood was pulled over on Interstate 80 west of Elko by a state trooper in July 2021.

“During his investigation, the Trooper identified possible criminal activity and obtained a warrant to search the vehicle,” the highway patrol stated. “The Trooper subsequently located approximately 60 pounds of marijuana inside the trunk of the vehicle,” a Volkswagen passenger car.

The Pakistan native pleaded guilty to attempted trafficking of 50 to 1,000 pounds of marijuana, a category D felony. He was sentenced this week by Elko District Judge Mason Simons to 16-40 months in prison, suspended with credit for six days spent in jail.

If convicted of felony trafficking he could have been sentenced to 1-5 years in prison and fined up to $25,000, according to Nevada Revised Statutes.

Cannabis has been legal in Nevada for several years but residents can only possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana or one-eighth of an ounce of concentrated marijuana purchased from a state-licensed dispensary.

Marijuana is a Schedule 1 drug, on the same level as heroin and LSD, but a district judge ruled in September that the classification was unconstitutional.

According to an article in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Judge Joe Hardy Jr. issued the ruling in Clark County after the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against the state Board of Pharmacy.

In the Elko case, Naeem was placed on two years of probation on the conditions that he stay out of marijuana dispensaries as well as bars and casinos, and not possess or consume any alcoholic beverages.