SUV found stopped on highway, woman arrested

ELKO – A Spring Creek woman was arrested on multiple charges after her SUV was found stopped partially in the travel lane at Lamoille Highway and Martin Avenue shortly before midnight Monday.

An Elko County Sheriff’s deputy and a Nevada State Police trooper found Crystal A. Mike-Pettet, 36, in the vehicle with a child passenger. According to the reporting deputy, she was apparently under the influence of alcohol “to a point where she didn’t even realize she wasn’t in her neighborhood and was telling her daughter to walk home.”

Mike-Pettet was uncooperative as they attempted to place her under arrest. At the hospital she resisted having her blood drawn and kicked a sheriff’s sergeant and a state trooper, the report said. The sergeant and a phlebotomist were both stuck with a needle during the struggle.

Mike-Pettet was booked into Elko County Jail for two felony counts of battery on a protected person, one gross misdemeanor count of child endangerment, resisting a public officer, false statement to obstruct a public officer, stopping on highway, driving without a driver’s license, driving under the influence, no proof of insurance, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title.

Her bail was listed at $47,215.