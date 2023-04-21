ELKO – A Reno man is facing a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer after an hours-long SWAT response that included tear gas at a downtown hotel-casino.

The Monday morning incident followed the arrest Sunday night of a South Lake Tahoe woman wanted on a warrant for possession of a gun by a prohibited person. Police learned that she traveled to Elko with her Reno boyfriend who was wanted on a similar charge.

According to an officer’s arrest report, management at the Stockmen’s requested removal of the guest but no one answered the door when police arrived. They were allowed into the room and discovered that the occupant had fled through the patio into another room.

The jailed woman informed law enforcement that the man had a 9 mm handgun and a short-barreled shotgun in his possession. Due to public safety concerns some of the guests were evacuated.

The Elko County SWAT team entered the room where the man was last seen but he had crawled up into an attic crawlspace above the third floor.

Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza said tear gas and pepper spray were deployed and the suspect was taken into custody after the 4- to 5-hour incident.

“There was a concern about possibly having to evacuate the whole casino but it never got that far,” he told county commissioners.

Narvaiza publicly thanked the SWAT team for their work clearing two floors of rooms and apprehending the man safely.

“People don’t realize what it takes to get somebody out of a crawlspace,” he said.