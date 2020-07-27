Teen seriously injured, police seek hit-and-run driver

ELKO – A 16-year-old skateboarder was seriously injured Saturday when he was struck by a pickup at Sixth and Oak streets.
Police said the teen was thrown approximately 30 feet by the impact, and the pickup’s driver fled the scene.
Elko Police Department said the incident happened at about 5:10 p.m. while the teen was skateboarding in the travel lane down a steep hill on Oak Street east of Sixth. He was struck by the pickup when he entered the intersection, which has no stop or yield signs in either direction.
The pickup truck was traveling south on Sixth Street, north of Oak.
“The victim sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported initially to NNRH and then flown to a larger care facility,” stated police.
The driver of the pickup did not stop to render aid and instead fled the scene southbound on Sixth.
Witnesses described the vehicle as a white Dodge Dakota extended cab with tinted windows, oversized tires and some type of pipe sticking from the rear bed.
The truck should have damage to the front end from the collision with the victim.
“Police would like to encourage the driver of the truck to come forward and be interviewed by law enforcement,” stated a Monday afternoon release.
Anyone with information on the incident should contact Elko Dispatch at 777-7300.
