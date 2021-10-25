Teen suspects identified in vandalism at school, Lamoille Canyon, parks

ELKO – Four teenagers have been identified as suspects in a rash of vandalism that included damage in Lamoille Canyon and city parks in Elko, as well as a new annex building at Elko High School.

“During the past week, law enforcement officers in the City of Elko and Elko County have responded to numerous reports of vandalism and malicious damage to property,” the Elko Police Department reported Monday morning.

“Restrooms and signage in Lamoille Canyon, the new annex building at Elko High School, Johnny Appleseed Park, the Elko Skate Park and numerous vehicles and businesses have had extensive graffiti, broken windows and other damage.”

Evidence collected by law enforcement, tips from the public and surveillance footage led to the development of four suspects who had varying levels of involvement. All four suspects are minors in their teens.

Over the weekend, law enforcement officers conducted numerous interviews related to these events. Police reports have been prepared and are being submitted to the Elko County DA for prosecution.

The ongoing investigation is a joint effort between the Elko Police Department, Elko County Sheriff's Office and the Elko County School District School Resource Officers.

