top story

Test drive ends in grand larceny charge

ELKO – A woman in Wells who advertised her car for sale on Facebook let two men take it for a test drive but they did not return.

An Idaho man was jailed Thursday for grand larceny in the November 2020 incident.

The woman told deputies that two Hispanic men left a flatbed pickup with Idaho plates at her home while they drove off in her 2006 Lincoln Navigator. When they didn’t return within an hour she contacted law enforcement, who determined that the pickup had been stolen in Idaho.

Her car was recovered the following morning in Battle Mountain, but by that time the pair had stolen another vehicle and left the area.

On the following morning, authorities in Idaho reported finding that vehicle with two men inside. One of them, Adan S. Galvan-Martinez, 21, was identified by the Wells woman as the man who drove off with her car, according to a deputy’s report.

The other man gave deputies the name of someone who had been dead “for some time.”

Both men were jailed in Idaho by the time they were identified in the Nevada crime. They were charged in February 2021 with grand larceny of a motor vehicle or principle to grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Galvan-Martinez was booked into Elko County Jail on Thursday.

Adan Galvan-Martinez

Galvan-Martinez
