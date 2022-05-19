Testimony continues in Elko murder trial

ELKO – Testimony continued Wednesday in the Bryce Dickey trial in Elko District Court, revealing a missing cellphone and alleged acts of violence in the defendant’s past.

A phone belonging to Gabrielle “Britney” Ujlaky that was turned over to the Northern Nevada Cyber Center at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office days after it was found smashed into the ground has disappeared, according to law enforcement.

An investigator testified the cellphone was swabbed for DNA and then sent to the Cyber Center to download data in a forensic investigation.

He said he was told by Center officials that the phone needed its circuitry repaired and it might need to be shipped out to another entity. When he checked on the status of the phone in January, detectives couldn’t locate it.

Another check on the phone in April showed a recommendation to ship it out was on file, but it was not found in their system or in their evidence storage.

Additionally, a witness testified she had been choked by Dickey with one hand around her throat for a few seconds from the front about four times during their 18-month relationship, all occurring prior to his arrest.

She told jurors during three occasions, the pressure was about “two or three” on a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being the least amount of pressure. The final time, it was about a “four or five,” which she said caused “a little bit” of pain afterward.

When Public Defender Matthew Pennell asked if she “perceived or knew” if Dickey physically abused anyone else, she responded, “No.”

When asked by Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram if Dickey asked permission or if she gave permission for him to put his hand on her throat, the witness said, “no,” adding he would remove it immediately after she asked him to do so.

The fourth time occurred on the day of the candlelight vigil for Ujlaky, she said.

When she moved his hand away and told Dickey “she didn’t like” it after each occurrence, she said he apologized each time.

Dickey was arrested March 19, 2020, in the death of Ujlaky. He was charged with felony open murder, including first degree murder and all lesser included offenses; sexual assault with the use of a deadly weapon; and alternate charge of sexual assault.

Closing arguments by the prosecution and defense are set to start Thursday.

