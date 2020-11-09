Text message summons police to assault

ELKO – A woman who says she was sexually assaulted and being held against her will escaped Saturday after texting a friend to call police.

Elko Police Department officers were called to the Cimarron Apartments at about 10 a.m. by a woman who said she received a text saying “call cops please.”

The victim and her baby “were being held against her will, she had been sexually assaulted and forced to sign over the title to her vehicle,” stated police.

The suspect was identified as Adrian Villareal, 42, of Elko, who was under a temporary protective order to stay away from the woman. He was also believed to be armed with a handgun he stole from the victim.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers went to the residence, knocked and announced, “Police,” shortly after which the victim answered the door and exited the apartment.

Officers continued to direct Villarreal to the door and after a short time he complied and was taken into custody without further incident.

The child was located inside the residence and returned to the mother uninjured.