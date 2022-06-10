This week's felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Jachai J. Calvin, 25, of Owyhee was arrested Jun 4, 2022, at the Elko County Fairgrounds for fighting or challenging to fight, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $3,640

Alberto Galban-Trejo Jr., 21, of Rigby, Idaho was arrested June 5, 2022, at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $10,000

Dominick J. Palmer, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested June 5, 2022, at Home Depot for burglary of a business; 15 counts of obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the owner’s consent; buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property; felony possession of a controlled substance; two counts of possession of a hypodermic device; and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $148,420

Robert L. Pierce, 34, of Carlin was arrested June 5, 2022, at 831 13th St. for domestic battery and coercion domestic violence with threat or use of physical force. Bail: $8,140

Anthony D. Rosas, 26, of Eagle Mountain, Utah was arrested June 5, 2022, at the West Wendover Equestrian Park for intimidating a public officer or others with threat of force, driving under the influence, aggressive driving, and driver disobeying peace officer. Bail: $7,670

RubyJo M. Cordova, 36, of Alamosa, Colorado was arrested June 7, 2022, at the Rainbow Casino for trespassing and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000.

Shawn J. Freed, 44, of Elko was arrested June 7, 2022, on revocation of bail.

Brianna I. Sherman, 24, of Reno was arrested June 7, 2022, for violation of probation.

Leanne K. Winton, 32, of Reno was arrested June 7, 2022, for violation of probation.

Brittany S. Figiel, 23, of Elko was arrested June 8, 2022, at 665 Bullion Road for open murder, battery with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery. No bail.

Victor L. Ruiz, 39, of Elko was arrested June 8, 2022, at West Idaho Street and Interstate 80 for burglary of a motor vehicle, two counts of stolen property, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $52,920

Jeron T. Begaye, 36, of Tuba City, Arizona was arrested June 9, 2022, near Ninth and Idaho streets for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

