This week's felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Police Log

Carl S. Bonner, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested Sept. 24, 2022, at 101 Licht Parkway for lewdness with a child under 14. Bail: $250,000

--

Todd L. Dixon, 53, of Elko was arrested Sept. 24, 2022, at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

--

Chase E. Gardner, 22, of Reno was arrested Sept. 25, 2022, at Bush and Willow streets in Carlin for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Robert T. Hogan, 45, of Elko was arrested Sept. 23, 2022, at 3021 Idaho St. for attempted possession of stolen property and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,815

--

Jordan V. Odell, 27, of Elko was arrested Sept. 24, 2022, at 6128 Jacinto Drive for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of domestic battery, four counts of child endangerment, four counts of discharging a gun within a structure or vehicle, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $451,980

--

Jacob G. Paden, 43, of Kalispell, Montana was arrested Sept. 23, 2022, on U.S. Highway 93 for two counts of owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, open container of alcohol in vehicle, speeding 11-20 mph over limit, and driving under the influence. Bail: $25,400

--

Kevin A. Sneed, 29, of Elko was arrested Sept. 24, 2022, at Fifth Street and Rolling Hills Drive for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Shawn M. Warren, 30, of Lemon Valley was arrested Sept. 25, 2022, at 2770 Jennings Way for felony child endangerment, domestic battery-second offense, two counts of destroying the property of another, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $33,560

--

James C. Adams, 46, of Elko was arrested Sept. 26, 2022, at Stockmen’s Casino for felony possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Jamie L. Cochran, 42, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania was arrested Sept. 27, 2022, in Winnemucca on a felony warrant for home invasion with a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a gun, grand larceny of a gun, assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Bail: $120,000

--

Chancy K. Yates, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested Sept. 27, 2022, at 12th Street and Opal Drive for residential burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle. Bail: $40,000

--

Christiphor D. Key, 24, of Elko was arrested Sept. 29, 2022, at 10th and Silver streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, 14-28 grams. Bail: $10,000

--

Myka L. Schwanke, 26, of Elko was arrested Sept. 29, 2022, at 10th and Silver streets for possession of stolen property $25,000 to $100,000; owning a gun by a prohibited person; and felony possession of a controlled substance, 14-28 grams. Bail: $50,000

--

Thomas G. Wall III, 34, of Elko was arrested Sept. 28, 2022, at Iron Horse RV Park for violation of probation, felony possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a hypodermic device.

--

Dallas M. Barnett, 39, of Wells was arrested Sept. 29, 2022, at 573 Sixth St. in Wells for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Myranda Reich, 28, of Elko was arrested Sept. 29, 2022, was arrested at 2050 Idaho St. for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

