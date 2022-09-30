This week's felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Carl S. Bonner, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested Sept. 24, 2022, at 101 Licht Parkway for lewdness with a child under 14. Bail: $250,000

Todd L. Dixon, 53, of Elko was arrested Sept. 24, 2022, at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

Chase E. Gardner, 22, of Reno was arrested Sept. 25, 2022, at Bush and Willow streets in Carlin for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Robert T. Hogan, 45, of Elko was arrested Sept. 23, 2022, at 3021 Idaho St. for attempted possession of stolen property and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,815

Jordan V. Odell, 27, of Elko was arrested Sept. 24, 2022, at 6128 Jacinto Drive for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of domestic battery, four counts of child endangerment, four counts of discharging a gun within a structure or vehicle, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $451,980

Jacob G. Paden, 43, of Kalispell, Montana was arrested Sept. 23, 2022, on U.S. Highway 93 for two counts of owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, open container of alcohol in vehicle, speeding 11-20 mph over limit, and driving under the influence. Bail: $25,400

Kevin A. Sneed, 29, of Elko was arrested Sept. 24, 2022, at Fifth Street and Rolling Hills Drive for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Shawn M. Warren, 30, of Lemon Valley was arrested Sept. 25, 2022, at 2770 Jennings Way for felony child endangerment, domestic battery-second offense, two counts of destroying the property of another, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $33,560

James C. Adams, 46, of Elko was arrested Sept. 26, 2022, at Stockmen’s Casino for felony possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Jamie L. Cochran, 42, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania was arrested Sept. 27, 2022, in Winnemucca on a felony warrant for home invasion with a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a gun, grand larceny of a gun, assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Bail: $120,000

Chancy K. Yates, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested Sept. 27, 2022, at 12th Street and Opal Drive for residential burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle. Bail: $40,000

Christiphor D. Key, 24, of Elko was arrested Sept. 29, 2022, at 10th and Silver streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, 14-28 grams. Bail: $10,000

Myka L. Schwanke, 26, of Elko was arrested Sept. 29, 2022, at 10th and Silver streets for possession of stolen property $25,000 to $100,000; owning a gun by a prohibited person; and felony possession of a controlled substance, 14-28 grams. Bail: $50,000

Thomas G. Wall III, 34, of Elko was arrested Sept. 28, 2022, at Iron Horse RV Park for violation of probation, felony possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a hypodermic device.

Dallas M. Barnett, 39, of Wells was arrested Sept. 29, 2022, at 573 Sixth St. in Wells for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Myranda Reich, 28, of Elko was arrested Sept. 29, 2022, was arrested at 2050 Idaho St. for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000