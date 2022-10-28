This week's felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Daniel J. Holmes, 36, of Carlin was arrested Oct. 23, 2022, at 1221 Bush St. for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

Angela M. Johnson, 43, of Carlin was arrested Oct. 23, 2022, at Sagecrest and Connolly drives for felony possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, no proof of insurance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $20,160

Jake T. Oneida, 39, of Elko was arrested Oct. 21, 2022, at 226 Walnut St. for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, conspiracy to own or possess a gun by a prohibited person, and destroying or concealing evidence. Bail: $25,000

Aspen M. Castellanos, 25, of Battle Mountain was arrested Oct. 24, 2022, at Hayland Drive and Spring Valley Parkway for driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, speeding 11-15 mph above limit, and child endangerment. Bail: $26,960

Kyla N. Lee, 35, of Elko was arrested Oct. 24, 2022, on Lamoille Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and open alcohol container in vehicle. Bail: $5,835

Brianne M. Ramser, 35, of Shoshone, Idaho was arrested Oct. 24, 2022, on U.S. Highway 93 for fugitive from another state, three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possessing a dangerous drug without a prescription, possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner, and false statement to obstruct a public officer.

Alex S. Sharp, 37, of Sturgis, Michigan was arrested Oct. 24, 2022, on Lamoille Highway for possession of a stolen vehicle; felony possession of a controlled substance; two counts of operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; nonresident driving when privilege is suspended, canceled or revoked; tail lamp violation. Bail: $25,700

James T. Thompson, 43, of Elko was arrested Oct. 24, 2022, at 1272 Stitzel Road for two counts of assaulting a first responder with a deadly weapon, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $21,140

Breann L. Williams, 26, of Elko was arrested Oct. 25, 2022, at Sunrise Apartments for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Alexander J. Cantu, 33, of Burley, Idaho was arrested Oct. 25, 2022, at 1426 Gah-Nee Road for fugitive felon from another state.

Alan F. Raining Bird, 48, of Owyhee was arrested Oct. 25, 2022, at Fifth and Wilson streets for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Tyree T. Adams, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested Oct. 26, 2022, at 272 S. Second St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

James M. Huskey, 55, of Boise was arrested Oct. 26, 2022, at First and Silver streets for two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle; buying or possessing stolen property; and intoxicated pedestrian or animal rider on road. Bail: $11,780

Betsy A. Smith, 51, of Woods Cross, Utah was arrested Oct. 26, 2022, at Salt Lake County Metro Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

Micah N. Wegner, 39, was arrested Oct. 26, 2022, at the Comfort Inn for fugitive felon from another state.