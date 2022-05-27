 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This week's felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Police Log

Christopher M. Banyai, 56, of Murray, Utah was arrested May 20, 2022, at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for burglary of a business; intent to utter fictitious bill, note or check; drug paraphernalia; and trespassing. Bail: $26,095

--

Kyler R. Drew, 41, of Saratoga Springs, Utah was arrested May 22, 2022 at the Chevron in West Wendover for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, possession of a hypodermic device, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $14,380

--

Spencer R. Gomillion, 44, of Pleasanton, Texas was arrested May 21, 2022, on U.S. Highway 93 for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle; speeding 31-plus mph over limit; failure to change address on registration within 30 days; and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $20,995

--

Jamie R. Mattozzi, 36, of Spokane, Washington was arrested May 20, 2022, at 2401 Mountain City Highway for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Jeromy M. Ruckdaschel, 28, of Elko was arrested May 21, 2022, at Fifth and Walnut streets for buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property. Bail: $20,000

--

Evan W. Teller, 29, of Elko was arrested May 22, 2022, at Golf Course Road and Cedar Street for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

Angela M. Johnson, 43, of Carin was arrested May 23, 2022, at Fifth and Silver streets for possession of stolen vehicle, driving under the influence, false statement to obstruct a public officer, drug paraphernalia, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $23,115

--

Jaymz T. Quintana, 27, of Elko was arrested May 23, 2022, at the Idaho Street Shell station on a warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

Lorenzo P. Urenda Jr., 21, of Carlin was arrested May 23, 2022, at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

--

Roy A. Sam, 40, of Elko was arrested May 24, 2022, at Joe’s Market on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000

--

Harmony Christian, 39, of Carlin was arrested May 25, 2022, at Sixth and Bush streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, resisting a public officer, no proof of insurance, drug paraphernalia, and non-surrender of registration card or license. Bail: $9,655

--

Adam D. Hammond, 41, of Elko was arrested May 25, 2022, at 1165 Jennings Way for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Brandon L. Martinez, 28, of Elko was arrested May 26, 2022, at Stockmen’s Casino for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

--

Stephan Noykos, 32, of Elko was arrested May 25, 2022, at 398 Hot Springs Road for intimidating a public officer or others. Bail: $2,500

--

Wade A. Knight Jr., 33, of Elko was arrested May 26, 2022, on Golf Course Road for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, possessing or receiving forged instruments or bills, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $20,000

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

