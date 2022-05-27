This week's felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Christopher M. Banyai, 56, of Murray, Utah was arrested May 20, 2022, at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for burglary of a business; intent to utter fictitious bill, note or check; drug paraphernalia; and trespassing. Bail: $26,095

--

Kyler R. Drew, 41, of Saratoga Springs, Utah was arrested May 22, 2022 at the Chevron in West Wendover for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, possession of a hypodermic device, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $14,380

--

Spencer R. Gomillion, 44, of Pleasanton, Texas was arrested May 21, 2022, on U.S. Highway 93 for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle; speeding 31-plus mph over limit; failure to change address on registration within 30 days; and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $20,995

--

Jamie R. Mattozzi, 36, of Spokane, Washington was arrested May 20, 2022, at 2401 Mountain City Highway for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Jeromy M. Ruckdaschel, 28, of Elko was arrested May 21, 2022, at Fifth and Walnut streets for buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property. Bail: $20,000

--

Evan W. Teller, 29, of Elko was arrested May 22, 2022, at Golf Course Road and Cedar Street for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

Angela M. Johnson, 43, of Carin was arrested May 23, 2022, at Fifth and Silver streets for possession of stolen vehicle, driving under the influence, false statement to obstruct a public officer, drug paraphernalia, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $23,115

--

Jaymz T. Quintana, 27, of Elko was arrested May 23, 2022, at the Idaho Street Shell station on a warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

Lorenzo P. Urenda Jr., 21, of Carlin was arrested May 23, 2022, at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

--

Roy A. Sam, 40, of Elko was arrested May 24, 2022, at Joe’s Market on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000

--

Harmony Christian, 39, of Carlin was arrested May 25, 2022, at Sixth and Bush streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, resisting a public officer, no proof of insurance, drug paraphernalia, and non-surrender of registration card or license. Bail: $9,655

--

Adam D. Hammond, 41, of Elko was arrested May 25, 2022, at 1165 Jennings Way for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Brandon L. Martinez, 28, of Elko was arrested May 26, 2022, at Stockmen’s Casino for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

--

Stephan Noykos, 32, of Elko was arrested May 25, 2022, at 398 Hot Springs Road for intimidating a public officer or others. Bail: $2,500

--

Wade A. Knight Jr., 33, of Elko was arrested May 26, 2022, on Golf Course Road for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, possessing or receiving forged instruments or bills, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $20,000

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0