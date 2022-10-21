This week's felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Aaron B. Denison, 50, of Spring Creek was arrested Oct. 14, 2022, for three counts of defacing property and one count of attempting to destroy property. Bail: $1,000

Caleb J. Smith, 28, of Franklin, Idaho was arrested Oct. 16, 2022, at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for possessing a stolen vehicle. Bail: $20,000

Daniel A. Souliere, 41, of Elko was arrested Oct. 15, 2022, at 1111 Idaho St. for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000

T’Neal Stubbs, 34, of Elko was arrested Oct. 15, 2022, at 2050 Idaho St. on a felony warrant for attempted grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny. Bail: $7,500

Colton L. Childers, 24, of Carlin was arrested Oct. 17, 2022, at the Elko County Courthouse on a revocation of bail. Bail: $25,000

James McNeal, 41, of Los Angeles was arrested Oct. 17, 2022, at 1111 Idaho St. for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $20,000

Samantha L. Gandolfo, 27, of Elko was arrested Oct. 18, 2022, at Fourth and Idaho streets on a felony warrant for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $5,000

Eduardo Marin, 29, of Elko was arrested Oct. 19, 2022, at Mid-town Motel for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Julia Looney, 20, of Panaca was arrested Oct. 20, 2022, at the Lander County Detention Center for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Daniel S. Seitz, 32, of Elko was arrested Oct. 20, 2022, at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for battery by a prisoner. Bail $50,000