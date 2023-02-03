Andrew C. Cox, 21, of Idaho Falls was arrested Jan. 29, 2023, at an Elko casino on a warrant for battery with a deadly weapon. Bail: $50,000

Filipe G. Gonzalez, 20, of Elko was arrested Jan. 27, 2023, at 802 Front St. for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Lorena Lujan-Barrajas, 32, of West Wendover was arrested Jan. 27, 2023, at the West Wendover Dog Park for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

William P. Senrud, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested Jan. 28, 2023, at South Third Street and Wilson Avenue for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Kodi D. Smith, 39, of Elko was arrested Jan. 29, 2023, at Fifth Street and Spruce Road for driving under the influence with prior felony DUI, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Brian L. Lilly, 54, of Ogden, Utah was arrested Jan. 30, 2023, at Weber County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Kyle K. Martin, 31, was arrested Jan. 30, 2023, on Frontage Road 435 for grand larceny of a motor vehicle, driver disobeying a peace officer, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $25,640

Devin J. Barton, 28, of Crescent Valley was arrested Jan. 31, 2023, at Interstate 80 and State Route 278 for possession of stolen property worth $25,000 to $100,000, and possession of stolen property worth less than $1,200. Bail: $21,140

Jonathan W. Huntley, 29, of Carlin was arrested Feb. 1, 2023, on Interstate 80 for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended driver’s license, non-surrender of registration card or license, and operating vehicle without or tampering with a breath interlock device. Bail: $7,875

Shane C. Rudy, 61, of Salt Lake City was arrested Feb. 1, 2023, at the Tooele County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000

Maria L. Falk, 40, of Spring Creek was arrested Feb. 2, 2023 at Ruby Vista and Skyline Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Stephanie L. Flores, 45, of Elko was arrested Feb. 2, 2023, on a felony warrant for grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Bail: $20,000

Jason R. Painter, 46, of Elko was arrested at an Elko casino on a felony warrant for child endangerment, domestic battery by strangulation, coercion with force or threat of force, and domestic battery. Bail: $43,140