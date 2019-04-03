Three charged with drug trafficking, cockfighting

ELKO – Law enforcement agents confiscated four pounds of meth and several hundred chickens -- both living and dead -- during a March 19 drug bust in Osino.
The homeowner and two other residents were formally charged Friday with a combined 20 criminal counts relating to their arrest on drug trafficking and animal abuse charges.
Elko’s Combined Narcotics Task Force led the raid at the Kale Drive home of Jorge Landeros Ruiz, 42. Also arrested were Hector H. Ramirez-de la Torre, 34, and Eduardo Ruiz, 33.
All three were charged in a single complaint. According to probable cause documents filed with the complaint, narcotics detectives made three large purchases of meth from Ramirez-de la Torre in March. When they served a search warrant at Ruiz’s residence, they found half a pound of methamphetamine and a stolen firearm in Ramirez-de la Torre’s trailer on the property.
A container found between two chicken coops on the property contained several bags that tested positive for meth and cocaine.
Also seized were “several hundred items indicating cock fighting,” including spurs with blood on them. Eduardo Ruiz told detectives he was one of the caretakers of the chickens.
According to District Attorney Tyler Ingram, approximately 250 roosters were euthanized under court order. About 350 hens were also found on the property, along with dogs and horses.
All three defendants face multiple charges of unlawful killing or maiming of an animal kept for companionship or pleasure, and possession of an animal with intent to have it fight with another animal.
Ramirez-de la Torre faces four counts of drug trafficking, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Jorge Ruiz faces two counts of drug trafficking, and maintaining a place for unlawful use of a controlled substance.
Eduardo Ruiz faces one count of drug trafficking, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Nevada Division of Investigation, Elko County Sheriff’s Office and the Elko Police Department’s SWAT team were involved in the bust.
