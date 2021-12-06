Tip leads to arrest of suspect in 2 armed robberies

ELKO – Elko Police Department officers arrested a suspect in two armed robberies Monday afternoon, thanks to a tip from the public.

Clifford Dixon Jr., 33, of Battle Mountain was apprehended by an officer at a gas station in Elko. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police said evidence was recovered that connected Dixon to the robberies. They said he acted alone in the crimes and there is no danger to the public.

The first robbery was at approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday at a convenience store in the "tree streets" area of Elko. The suspect produced a silver handgun and demanded cash and a carton of cigarettes, then fled the business on foot in an unknown direction.

The second robbery occurred about an hour later at a gas station on Idaho Street. The same suspect again produced a silver handgun and demanded cash and a carton of cigarettes, then fled in what was described as a dark colored "beat up" passenger car.

Police issued a press release on the crimes Monday morning, along with surveillance photos of the suspect taken at the convenience store.

“The Elko Police Department would like to thank the citizens who came forward with information that assisted in identifying Dixon Jr. as the suspect,” stated the department.

Recent Elko County Jail records do not show any previous arrests of Dixon Jr.

