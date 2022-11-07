Tracks lead to burglary suspect

ELKO – It didn’t take long for a Kittridge Canyon woman to find out what happened to her missing property.

The woman called the Elko County Sheriff’s Office after she discovered a hole in her fence and items missing. She followed tracks to a residence on Oil Well Road where she could see some of the missing items, according to court records.

A sheriff’s sergeant knocked on the door with a search warrant on Nov. 1 but got no response. He entered the residence and noticed movement under a blanket. After repeated commands to show his hands, the suspect was taken into custody.

Stolen property valued to more than $1,200 was recovered.

Nuel D. Gilbert, 37, was booked on charges of possession of stolen property, two counts of possessing a stolen vehicle, possessing a credit or debit card without consent, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. His bail was listed at $51,140.

According to Elko County Jail records, Gilbert has been arrested at least a dozen times over the past 20 years on charges including burglary, larceny by a lodger, and grand larceny of a firearm.

In February 2017 he pleaded guilty to receiving, possessing, or withholding stolen goods and was given a suspended sentence by District Judge Nancy Porter.

In June 2017 he pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon and was given another suspended sentence by Porter.