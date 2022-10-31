Trailer park shooter pleads no contest to reduced charge

ELKO – An Elko man changed his plea after prosecutors lowered the charge in a trailer court shooting that killed one person and injured another nearly three years ago.

Austin Himmelman, 32, originally pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm.

The murder charge was lowered to involuntary manslaughter, a category “D” felony, but the second charge of battery remained the same. The deal vacates a trial scheduled for late November.

Himmelman appeared in Elko District Court Monday before Judge Mason Simons to change his plea.

He is facing an aggregated sentence of two to 17 years and six months in prison when sentenced on both charges with credit for time served, and would be eligible for parole.

Nevada Deputy Attorney General Michael J. Bongard appeared via Zoom from Carson City to represent the State. Himmelman was represented by Elko County Public Defender Matthew Pennell during the 20-minute hearing.

On Jan. 7, 2020, police were called to a trailer park off South Fifth Street on a report of two people shot.

A woman inside the trailer was shot in the abdomen and a man, identified as Matthew Baze, was shot in the head and pelvic area. He died the next day at a Utah hospital following surgery.

A police report stated Himmelman’s mother had an altercation with Baze the day before the shooting.

Himmelman was named a suspect by the Elko Police Department. He was arrested in Sparks several days later and released on bail on May 25, 2021.

He was subsequently charged with felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for possessing a 9mm handgun after being convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence, felony drug trafficking, fugitive from justice and unlawfully using or being addicted to a controlled substance.

After failing to appear in court on the firearms charge, he was arrested and booked in Elko County Jail on June 21, 2021, on $100,000 bail where he currently remains in custody.

Sentencing has been set for Jan. 18.