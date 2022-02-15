 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Transient arrested on South Fifth Street

ELKO – A transient was arrested Monday afternoon on robbery and burglary charges after he was seen in a vehicle that did not belong to him.

Police were called to the 400 block of South Fifth Street at around 3:40 p.m. The caller said a man had broken into her vehicle and was armed with a knife.

Two people who confronted him said they were threatened with sticks and a knife.

When officers arrived they learned that the suspect had run across the street and was followed by the two witnesses.

Officers identified the suspect as Scott Crum, 52.

“When officers contacted Crum, he was still holding multiple sticks, however, he was not in possession of a knife,” stated Elko police.

Officers took Crum into custody for vehicle burglary and robbery. He was transported to the Elko County Jail without further incident. His bail was listed at $100,000.

This week's felony arrests:

Scott Crumb

Crumb
