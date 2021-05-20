Trooper stops DUI wrong-way driver in Elko construction zone

ELKO – A man accused of driving under the influence was spotted driving the wrong way on Interstate 80 through a construction zone in Elko, nearly striking a road sweeper.

Nevada Highway Patrol reported that a trooper was parked in the construction zone Monday between the east and downtown exits when he observed a Ford Explorer traveling east in the westbound lane.

“As the wrong-way Explorer continued eastbound, it nearly struck a road sweeper which was traveling in the closed travel lane,” stated the agency. “Fortunately, the Trooper was able to stop the vehicle near mile marker 304 before the vehicle was involved in a crash with another vehicle or construction worker.”

The adult male driver, 68-year-old Gary Allen Prunty of Elko, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to drive properly on a divided highway. He was transported to the Elko County Jail and booked on $1,340 bail.

“The Nevada Highway Patrol would like to remind all motorists to always report suspected impaired drivers by dialing *NHP from your mobile device. Additionally, if you choose to drink, always have a plan that does not involve getting behind the wheel.”

“Each year, the Nevada Highway Patrol investigates far too many fatal crashes that are caused by wrong-way drivers. Help us reach our goal of Zero Fatalities on Nevada highways.”

