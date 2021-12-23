Truck driver accused of brandishing pistol on US 93

ELKO – A Colorado truck driver was arrested in Elko County after being accused of pointing a gun at a motorist on U.S. Highway 93.

Michael S. Swiger, 31, of Nucla was pulled over on the afternoon of Dec. 1 by a Nevada State Police trooper. Swiger had turned off U.S. 93 onto Interstate 80 in a truck hauling two tank trailers, and the trooper questioned him about the report.

The driver admitted showing a pistol to another driver “after flipping them off,” according to the trooper’s declaration of probable cause.

A Ruger .380 pistol with a green laser dot sight was found in the cab of Swiger’s truck, along with an open beer.

Swiger was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. His bail was listed at $21,385.

The truck driver had not been formally charged with a crime as of Dec. 22, according to Elko Justice Court.

