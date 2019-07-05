ELKO – An Ohio truck driver was jailed in Elko this week on a sexual assault charge after the alleged victim told law enforcement she was repeatedly raped and beaten during a trip to California.
Thomas S. Allen IV, 40, of Toledo is charged with sexual assault and coercion with force or threat of force.
The Elko County Sheriff’s Office was informed by California authorities on Nov. 15 that a rape had recently occurred here. The victim had called 911 on Nov. 4 from inside a big-rig truck, which was located by California Highway Patrol on the shoulder of Interstate 80 in Pinole.
The woman said one of the attacks occurred at a truck stop in Wells. She told authorities “she was afraid to resist because of the ongoing abuse, and because Allen had made statements that she construed as threats to harm or kill their baby,” according to a declaration of probable cause.
Allen did not deny having intercourse but claimed it was consensual.
“During his interview, he acknowledged that to an outsider looking in, the sex would not have appeared nonconsensual,” the declaration stated.
In March, the sheriff’s office received an audio recording in which the woman accuses Allen of raping her and he responds, “That was bad … and I’m sorry for it.”
A warrant for Allen’s arrest was issued April 9. He was booked June 30 into Elko County Jail on $270,000 bail.
