Two arrested in attempted gas station robbery

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Two men were arrested Saturday on suspicion of armed robbery in the hold-up of the Sinclair Gas Station on Idaho Street.

Octavio Avila-Hernandez, 29, of Las Vegas and AJ O. Brereton, 25 of Elko, were booked into Elko County Jail on Sept. 12 on one count each of attempted robbery.

Their bail is $50,000 each.

According to Elko Police, Brereton entered the gas station wearing a Halloween-type mask with a bag covering his right hand and pointed the covered hand at the clerk as if he were concealing a firearm, shouting, “this is a stick-up.”

Avila-Hernandez began filming the incident with his cell phone.

However, Brereton noticed the clerk was carrying a firearm in plain sight and told the clerk “it was just a joke.” Then the two men left the store.

Police said two citizens observed the encounter and briefly struggled with them. They provided authorities with a vehicle description and partial license plate number.

The men were later tracked down to the Quality Inn and taken into custody.

Surveillance video was used to verify the men were the same suspects who committed the attempted robbery.

Police are conducting a follow-up investigation, including a search warrant on the suspect’s vehicle.

Love 0 Funny 11 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0