CARSON CITY -- Two Salt Lake City residents arrested in a stolen pickup on Interstate 80 face felony drug charges after nearly 3 pounds of methamphetamine and half a gram of heroin were later found in the impounded vehicle.
A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper stopped a pickup for speeding in Wells on Jan. 30. The vehicle, driven by Sheila Villalobos, was determined to have been stolen out of Utah. During the investigation, officers recovered methamphetamine and a handgun from the vehicle.
Villalobos and a passenger, Jesus Bernal Montes, were arrested for narcotics, firearms and stolen vehicle violations.
The stolen vehicle was impounded at a facility in Wells.
On Feb. 14, a member of the Elko County Sheriff’s Office used a narcotics-detecting K-9 to conduct an exterior sniff of the pickup truck. The K-9 alerted for controlled substances, so the vehicle was transported to Elko for further investigation.
On Feb. 15, members of the Elko Combined Narcotics Task Force obtained a search warrant and recovered almost 3 pounds of methamphetamine and .55 grams of heroin hidden inside.
Bail was set at $300,000 for Villalobos and $280,000 for Bernal Montes. The Elko County District Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges on Bernal Montes and Villalobos. They were bound over to Elko District Court on March 1.
This investigation involved the collaboration of the Elko Combined Narcotics Unit and the Nevada Highway Patrol. The ECNU is staffed by detectives from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Investigation Division, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, the Elko Police Department, and receives additional support from the West Wendover and Carlin police departments.
