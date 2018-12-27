ELKO – A pre-Christmas shopping spree at Walmart turned into a police pursuit and grand larceny charges for two local women.
An Elko Police Department officer was called to the store Dec. 23 on a report of two women “stealing cartloads of merchandise.”
As the officer arrived, he was told the women were running across the street. He saw them running up the hill near Verizon Wireless, and ordered them to halt but they didn’t.
Tessa R. Patchett, 27, of Spring Creek and Monique R. Valdez, 22, of Elko were located at Noddle Lane and Argent Avenue sometime after 10 p.m., where they were arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit grand larceny.
The women allegedly filled shopping carts with a large number of items, including Christmas stockings, and attempted to leave through the pharmacy-side exit but it was locked for the night.
Walmart employees rang up the merchandise in the carts and it totaled $2,808.
Bail for the larceny charges was listed at $20,000 each, plus another $5,000 for Patchett for felony possession of a controlled substance.
