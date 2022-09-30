Two arrested on drug charges in late-night traffic stop

ELKO – An Elko man who has been arrested multiple times on drug and other charges was arrested late Wednesday night after police pulled over his vehicle and reportedly found meth in a backpack.

A female passenger was also arrested. Police said they found a stolen revolver in her purse.

Christiphor D. Key, 24, and Myka L. Schwanke, 26, were both booked on charges of felony possession of 14-28 grams of methamphetamine.

The traffic stop was conducted at 10th and Silver streets shortly before midnight, according to an officer’s report. A detective brought a K-9 to sniff the vehicle, then a search was conducted.

Police said a revolver was found in a purse on the floor of the car and it was determined to have been reported stolen. Also in the purse was an identification card for Schwanke. She faces additional charges of possession of stolen property valued at more than $25,000, and owning a gun by a prohibited person.

Schwanke’s bail was listed at $50,000, and Key’s was $10,000.

Key was last arrested in March for failure to appear in court on felony charges. In August 2021 he was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance, obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the cardholder’s consent, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and possession of a hypodermic device.

Key was also arrested in March 2021 on felony drug charges, in April for violating probation, and again in May for violating probation.

He pleaded guilty in September 2021 to possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce, and was given a suspended sentence in Elko Justice Court.

Key was also arrested in September 2019 along with another man on charges of robbing and beating a man at a downtown bar, but the charges were dropped after the alleged victim provided the district attorney’s office with additional information.

Key and a different man were arrested in November 2018 on charges of kidnapping and robbery after a 15-year-old male accepted a ride with them. The teen said his clothing, keys and cellphone were taken.

Key pleaded guilty in July 2019 to one count of petty larceny and one count of battery, and was given a suspended sentence in Elko Justice Court. He was also ordered to pay $300 restitution.

Schwanke was arrested in August 2019 on a misdemeanor charge of battery and November 2014 for domestic battery.