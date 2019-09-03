ELKO – Two Elko men were arrested Sunday on charges of robbing a man who was found bleeding in a downtown bar a day earlier.
At approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday, an Elko Police Department officer observed a man seated in a downtown bar who was bleeding from the head. When the officer asked him what happened, he said he had just been beaten and robbed.
Subsequent investigation revealed the victim had left the bar earlier with 20-year-old Kyle Ray Dack and 21-year-old Christiphor David Key.
The victim told officers there was some sort of argument that occurred and one of the suspects struck him, causing him to fall to the ground unconscious.
The suspects then took the victim’s wallet, cellphone and glasses and fled the scene, the victim said. Officers said they were able to locate evidence that corroborated the victim’s statement.
On Sunday at approximately 7:45 p.m., officers located the suspects at their home on the south side of Elko, where they were interviewed and arrested for robbery.
Key faces charges of robbery, battery and petit larceny. His bail was listed at $52,840.
Dack was arrested for robbery and petit larceny. His bail is $51,140.
Key was also charged in the robbery and beating last November of a 15-year-old boy near the city softball field.
He pleaded guilty in July to one count of petty larceny and one count of battery and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail. He was also ordered to pay $300 restitution.
Haha good job judge! This Key guy has whooped a teen and now robbed someone.... you taught him a GREAT lesson. Thanks SOOO MUCH for keeping my kids and myself safe!
