Two dead in Spring Creek shooting

ELKO – A man and woman died of gunshot wounds late Tuesday afternoon following a shooting at a home in Spring Creek.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a domestic violence call in the 700 block of Spring Creek Parkway shortly before 5 p.m.

“Upon arrival they discovered two people on scene,” stated the Elko County Sheriff’s Office. “One female was deceased on scene.”

The male suspect was transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Names were not immediately released.

The sheriff’s office said two children were in the residence at the time of the shooting and they are safe in custody of extended family.

Further information was not immediately available.

It was the fourth shooting incident in Spring Creek over the past four months.

On April 8, a 69-year-old man was accused of firing five shots inside a Spring Creek home.

David E. Tiner was arrested Friday for discharging a gun inside a structure, possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and four counts of felony child endangerment. He was not supposed to have a gun following a robbery conviction more than 20 years ago in Utah, according to a police statement.

No one was injured in the incident, which took place around 1 p.m.

A couple and four children — all under the age of 10 — were in the home when a single gunshot was heard in Tiner’s room. After checking on him, four more gunshots were heard. They grabbed their children and fled to a neighbor’s house, the report said.

Tiner was subdued with “less lethal rounds” and transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital before being booked into Elko County Jail with bail listed at $425,000.

On the night of March 18, someone shot at a car driving on Country Club Parkway in the Marina Hills section. The car was hit in a rear fender but no one was injured.

On Dec. 22 the sheriff’s office investigated two reports of residences being shot in Spring Creek.

The garage of a home near the intersection of Croydon Court and Croydon Drive was hit by two bullets. The residence was occupied, however no one was in the garage at the time of the shooting.

Another home on Tiffany Drive was struck by two bullets on the same afternoon. The rounds were found in a bedroom and bathroom. No one was in the residence at the time of the shooting.

