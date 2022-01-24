Two felons arrested in stolen pickup

ELKO – An Elko man who has been sentenced to prison five times over the past decade was arrested on felony charges after police spotted him driving a stolen pickup.

On Wednesday afternoon near 12th Street and Lamoille Highway, an Elko Police Department officer pulled over a Ford pickup that matched the description of one that had been stolen a day earlier.

The driver, Derek R. Goff, 35, was arrested along with passenger Joshua G. Kay, 35, of Elko.

According to an officer’s report, Goff told police he borrowed the truck about a week earlier from someone named “John,” but he could not provide further identifying information.

Goff was searched before being placed in the patrol car and police said they found a small baggie with a white crystal substance inside that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

According to Nevada Department of Corrections records, Goff has been sent to prison five times over the past decade on charges of theft, grand larceny, drug possession, third offense domestic battery and coercion. His last parole hearing was in 2019.

Goff was also arrested last month on a felony domestic violence charge in Elko.

Kay was booked at Elko County Jail on a charge of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

According to jail records, Kay was arrested three times in 2021 on charges including stolen property, petty larceny and driving with a suspended license. He was also arrested in 2020 for violating probation.

Kay was also arrested on felony charges in July 2018, November 2016 and in October 2014.

He was sentenced to prison in 2017 after being convicted of attempted possession of a firearm by an ex-felon, and in 2020 for attempted home invasion.

Bail was listed at $25,000 for Goff and Kay on the most recent charges.

