Two injured in shooting on 12th Street Bridge

ELKO – Elko police are seeking information from the public after two gunshot victims arrived at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.

According to the Elko Police Department, the shooting occurred on the 12th Street Bridge. Officers were notified at 8:30 p.m. that one victim arrived at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and a second had a single gunshot wound.

Police said the victims were in a white, 2012 Ford Fusion sedan on the 12th Street Bridge when another vehicle, described as a gold or gray in color Acura two-door coupe, was also on the bridge.

Police said the drivers of both vehicles were involved in a dispute that began at a business on North Fifth Street. When they got to the bridge the driver of the Acura fired multiple rounds at the Fusion, striking both occupants.

The driver of the Fusion suffered significant injuries and was flown to a Salt Lake City hospital for advanced medical care.

The passenger of the Fusion was treated and released at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation and further details are forthcoming.

Anyone who was traveling in the area of North Fifth Street, Juniper Street or 12th Street between the hours of approximately 8 and 9 p.m. Jan. 19, and who may have observed the actions of the occupants of either vehicle is asked to contact EPD Detectives at 775-777-7310.

“The Elko Police Department would like to thank the Elko County Sheriff's Office and the Nevada Division of Investigation for their assistance during this incident.”