ELKO – A barroom argument at the Tiki Hut turned violent Sunday night when one of the men returned with a knife.
Anthony L. Moon, 32, of Elko was asked by the bartender to leave the establishment at about 8:30 p.m., according to Elko Police Lt. Mike Palhegyi. He returned about half an hour later.
“When they saw him at the door with a knife, one of the guys was trying to hold the door closed,” Palhegyi said, but Moon was able to enter and stab two people.
Other people in the bar fought back, and Moon fled just as police were pulling up to the scene.
Palhegyi said neither stabbing victim sustained life-threatening injuries, but one of the men was flown to the University of Utah Hospital for advance care.
Moon was arrested at Fifth and Railroad streets on two counts of battery with intent to kill. His bail was set at $400,000.
You guys got the story COMPLETELY WRONG!! The only thing that happened in the Tiki Hut was that he got kicked out! He came back with a knife but never made it into the bar. I really wish you wouldn’t post/print lies! It makes the bar look bad. The standings actually occurred further down the sidewalk towards 5th street.
