Two nabbed following weekend police chase

ELKO – A Spring Creek man and an Elko woman were arrested Saturday on multiple charges following a police chase.

Elko Police Department officers were called shortly after 4 p.m. about a suspicious vehicle on a dirt road adjacent to Grant Avenue, and determined that the pickup had recently been stolen from a local drilling company. It was unoccupied and stuck in the mud.

Evidence at the scene led officers to determine that the vehicle had only recently been abandoned, and they observed a second truck attempting to leave the area.

As officers approached they observed that it was being driven by Trent R. Escalanti, 35.

“Officers were aware that Escalanti had multiple felony warrants and had recently eluded officers attempting to take him into custody,” stated the EPD.

When officers ordered him to exit the vehicle he pulled away, leading them on a pursuit occurring primarily on dirt roads on the edge of town. At some point during the chase, the vehicle Escalanti was operating became disabled.

He then fled on foot but was caught by Elko Police Department officers. After a brief struggle, he was arrested and booked into Elko County Jail on three counts of driver disobeying a peace officer endangering others, reckless driving disregarding safety of persons or property, driving without a driver’s license, attempted possession of a dangerous weapon by an incarcerated person, two counts of false statement to obstruct a public officer, and violation of probation.

Police said Escalanti was found to be in possession of a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, but the jail booking sheet did not list any drug charges. He was found to be in possession of a single round of ammunition when booked, and was being kept in custody on the parole violation.

A female passenger in the vehicle was identified as 27-year-old Samantha L. Gandolfo of Elko. She was found to be in possession of a stolen debit card and the key fob to the recovered stolen drilling company pickup officers were initially investigating, according to EPD.

Her charges were listed as possession of stolen property, possessing a stolen credit card without the cardholder’s consent, and conspiracy to elude. Bail for Gandolfo was listed at $12,500.

Both suspects have been arrested multiple times.

Escalanti’s prior charges include burglary, possession of stolen property, grand larceny of an automobile, habitual criminal, contempt of court, and possession of a credit card without the owner’s consent. Most recently he was sentenced in June 2021 to 19-49 months in prison by District Judge Kriston Hill, to run concurrently with a previous sentence.

Gandolfo was last arrested in October 2022 on a felony warrant for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. She was also arrested in November 2020 for drug paraphernalia and December 2020 for domestic battery. She pleaded guilty in Elko Justice Court to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to complete 26 sessions of domestic violence counseling.