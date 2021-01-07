 Skip to main content
Two people shot at southside trailer park
Two people shot at southside trailer park

Vehicles of interest

Elko Police Department detectives released these photos of two "vehicles of interest" following a shooting Thursday morning at a southside trailer park. One is a white Ford Ranger single cab pickup with a sunroof and graphics on the side. The other, seen from two angles, is a dark colored 4-door passenger car with a spoiler on the rear, possibly a Mazda 3.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO – Two people were wounded by gunfire Thursday morning in a southside trailer park and police are searching for vehicles that may have been involved.

Elko Police Department officers were called at 10:17 a.m. on a report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, officers found one man in front of a mobile home who had been shot. A woman who also had been struck by a bullet was inside a trailer.

Both were transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. The man was flown to Salt Lake City for advanced medical care.

Detectives released photos of two “vehicles of interest” in the investigation. One is a dark colored 4-door passenger car with a spoiler on the rear, possibly a Mazda 3. Another is a white Ford Ranger single cab pickup with a sunroof and graphics on the side.

Anyone who has information on this incident or the vehicles of interest is asked to contact the Elko Police Department Detective Division.

This was the first shooting incident reported in Elko since the start of the new year, and the fourth within the past three months.

On Nov. 19, a 10-year-old boy was killed in what police determined was an accidental shooting.

On Nov. 9, a Caliente man was arrested for firing a BB gun at a 14-year-old girl who was riding her bike in the tree streets. She sustained minor injuries.

On Nov. 1, 16-year-old Elko High School student Kylee Leniz was shot and killed while working at the drive-through window at the McDonald’s on Idaho Street. Justin Mullis, 24, of Winnemucca was arrested the following day and charged with open murder.

Tags

