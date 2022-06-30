Two Ryndon men arrested for tool theft

ELKO – Two Ryndon men were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of stealing tools from a casino parking lot that could lead to other charges following a search of their property by law enforcement.

Todd Dixon, 52, and Michael M. Ventura, 37, were apprehended at Dotty’s at the Elko Junction Shopping Center on June 29, each on charges of auto burglary and grand larceny.

The theft of tools was reported on June 19 at the Stockmen’s Casino parking lot, according to the police report. The victim told police the value of the items was more than $1,200.

Surveillance video from the casino obtained by the police showed two suspects walking around the parking lot and then lifting a large toolbox out of the bed of a pickup truck and loading it into a passenger vehicle and driving away, the report stated.

Subsequent investigation identified the suspects as Dixon and Ventura through photographs and a license plate check at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The CSU division sought and was granted a search warrant for one of the men’s residence in Ryndon as part of the investigation. It was executed after the arrest by the CSU, Elko County Sheriff’s Deputies and members of the Elko Combined Narcotics Unit.

The stolen tools, along with “suspected controlled substances and drug paraphernalia” were found on the premises during the search.

Police reported a child was found to be living on the property in unsafe and unsanitary conditions and was removed from the home by the Nevada Division of Child and Family Services.

Elko County Animal Control was also called in to assist with 10 dogs found at the residence.

“Additional charges are pending against Dixon and Ventura,” police said.

Dixon was arrested February on a felony battery charge for a December incident where a woman told police she was struck by a vehicle and her arm was injured in the car door, which was allegedly driven by Dixon.

He was charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. The case is scheduled for a status hearing in Elko Justice Court on Aug. 9.

Dixon and Ventura were each booked at the Elko County Jail. Both were charged with one count of burglary of a motor vehicle and one count of grand larceny.

Bail was set at $10,000 for each man.

“The Elko Police Department would like to thank our partners from all of the assisting agencies for their help in this case,” police said in a statement released on Thursday.

“The EPD Crime Suppression Unit is a specific enforcement unit within the Elko Police Department. The mission of CSU is to focus on specific crime trends, including property crimes and solving those problems through crime analysis and focused enforcement.”

