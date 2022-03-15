Two sentenced following deer hunt at Jarbidge

ELKO – Two men from the Reno area have been sentenced for unlawful possession of a game animal following an October 2020 hunt near Jarbidge.

A Nevada Department of Wildlife game warden began investigating the case after one of the hunters called to ask how to dispose of spoiled deer meat.

The warden interviewed Justin Jenkins, 38; Gust Colliers, 81; and William Smith, who all said that Colliers and Smith each harvested a deer and they transported the carcasses to the Reno area with the hides on. Temperatures at the time were in the 60s and 70s, according to the warden.

A meat processor rejected both deer because they were filled with maggots. The warden took possession of the rotting carcasses.

Colliers and Smith were cited for unlawful waste of a game animal but further investigation revealed that Jenkins had shot Smith’s deer for him, as Smith stayed in the cabin due to health issues.

The warden confiscated Colliers’ .30-06 rifle, which was used to shoot both deer.

Jenkins pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a big game animal, and Colliers pleaded no contest.

On March 2, District Judge Kriston Hill gave Jenkins a suspended sentence of one year in jail. He was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to serve 250 hours of community service, pay a $2,000 fine and pay a $2,000 civil penalty.

Colliers was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine, pay a $1,500 civil penalty, and forfeit his rifle.

