ELKO – Two men suffered stab wounds in a fight at a downtown motel during the noon hour Tuesday.
Elko police Capt. Ty Trouten said officers were called to the Western Inn at 12:36 p.m. on report of a fight involving three men, one of whom was a resident there.
Officers found two men with non-life-threatening stab wounds. One man was inside the Western Inn and the other had collapsed near Fourth and Silver Streets.
Trouten said no arrests have been made.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.