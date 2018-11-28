Try 1 month for 99¢
ELKO – Two men suffered stab wounds in a fight at a downtown motel during the noon hour Tuesday.

Elko police Capt. Ty Trouten said officers were called to the Western Inn at 12:36 p.m. on report of a fight involving three men, one of whom was a resident there.

Officers found two men with non-life-threatening stab wounds. One man was inside the Western Inn and the other had collapsed near Fourth and Silver Streets.

Trouten said no arrests have been made.

