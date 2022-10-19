Two women accused of conspiracy to steal jewelry

ELKO – One of two women charged in an elaborate jewelry theft scheme has been arrested.

T’Neal Stubbs, 34, of Elko was booked into jail Oct. 15 on a felony warrant for attempted grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny.

Stubbs and Rainey Lang are accused of entering a local jewelry store separately and one of them making off with a ring that had a price tag of $11,200. However, the store was not putting its real merchandise out where it could be stolen, so they ended up with cubic zirconium valued at only $300.

According to court records, a woman with blue hair entered the store and was trying on engagement rings when a blonde woman holding a dog entered and they began talking about the dog. The blue-haired woman asked to hold the dog. They took pictures and then began bickering when the ring could not be found.

The blonde – later identified as Stubbs -- then fled the store and the blue-haired woman said she was going to call 911.

The crime occurred on Feb. 28. The next day, police were called to a different jewelry store after two women matching the description entered with a dog. After finding out the ring was not real diamond, they complained that they got “ripped off” at the other jewelry store.

Police were able to trace their vehicle to Carlin but the owner of the residence was not cooperative.

Stubbs and Lang were charged Sept. 12 with attempted grand larceny because they had specific intent to steal an item valued at more than $5,000, according to the criminal complaint. They were also charged with conspiracy to commit grand larceny.

According to Elko County Jail records, Stubbs was arrested in March 2019 for drug paraphernalia, in September 2020 on two felony counts of drug possession, and twice in 2021 on two counts of failure to appear in court on misdemeanor charges.

In 2015, Lang was arrested in Billings, Montana, on theft and drug possession charges after allegedly trying to steal a suitcase full of merchandise from J.C. Penney, according to a report in the Billings Gazette.

The report said she was accused of taking a suitcase for sale in the store into a dressing room, stashing other merchandise in the suitcase and then walking out of the store without paying for any of the items, which had a total value of $796.

As of Wednesday, Stubbs remained in Elko County Jail with bail listed at $7,500.

Lang has not been located.