ELKO – Three juveniles were arrested Monday for firing a gun inside a camp trailer in Spring Creek.

Elko County Sheriff’s deputies received a call that someone that had discharged a firearm on Royal Oak Drive. Deputies arrived on scene and determined that three juveniles were responsible.

The initial investigation revealed that they were shooting a target hanging on the inside wall of the camp trailer. It is unknown how they obtained the firearm.

The sheriff’s office said the three were arrested in connection with this incident. The investigation is ongoing.