Unwanted guest arrested at motel

ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Monday for violating an extended protective order after she was seen at a motel where she allegedly threatened to kill an employee.

Jan. L. DeLauer, 73, was ordered to stay 100 yards away from the motel after being arrested in February 2021 on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and destroying the property of another. According to a police statement she wielded a large stick and threatened to take the employee’s “head off” with it. She had also slashed the employee’s tires, the report said.

During an Elko Justice Court hearing in March 2022, DeLauer agreed to pay $190 restitution and attend a counseling session.

According to court records, DeLauer was also convicted twice in 2018 of camping on public property and sentenced to time served in jail.

She was also arrested twice earlier in 2018 for trespassing and twice in 2017 for trespassing, and sentenced to time served in jail.

Her bail on the latest charge was listed at $10,000 and jail records indicate she has been released.

